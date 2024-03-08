Pastor's allegations of occult presence in Ghana spark controversy and debate

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Pastor John Anosike, the President and Senior Pastor of New World Faith Ministries (Spirit Revelation Church), has ignited a contentious discussion with his recent sermon, where he made bold assertions regarding the presence of powerful occult temples in Ghana, purportedly the strongest across the African continent.



Delving into his sermon, Pastor Anosike elaborated on his beliefs, suggesting that these temples serve as epicenters for potent spiritual entities, whose influence stretches not only within Ghana but also reaches neighboring African countries and even beyond the continent's borders.



With a conviction he claimed came from divine guidance, Pastor Anosike expressed his determination to confront and combat these spiritual forces within Ghana. He depicted these temples as being fueled by a metaphysical energy akin to electrical currents and vowed to sever these connections to nullify their influence.



During the sermon, Pastor Anosike emphasized the urgency of his mission, warning that until the spiritual warfare he perceives is waged and won in Ghana, the nation and its religious institutions will remain under severe threat from these occult forces.



His declarations have sparked a mix of reactions, with some within the community expressing support and gratitude for his dedication to spiritual protection, while others voice skepticism and concern over the sensational claims made during the sermon. The pastor's assertions have ignited debates across religious and social circles, prompting discussions on the nature of spirituality and the role of religious leaders in confronting perceived spiritual threats.



