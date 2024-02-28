Paternal leave will help bridge gender gap – Francis-Xavier Sosu

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: CNR

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has staunchly defended his Parental Leave Bill Proposal, designed to address the gender gap by advocating for a parental leave period ranging from 7 days to 4 weeks for fathers to support their spouses after childbirth.



Sosu highlighted the need for immediate parental leave for working parents, asserting that the existing three-month maternity leave is insufficient for women.



In an interview on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Sosu addressed criticisms questioning the necessity of parental leave for men.



He clarified that the bill’s primary objective is to promote gender equality and ensure protection for both men and women in a suitable context.



Sosu emphasized that the proposed parental leave for fathers is pivotal in fostering shared responsibility in childcare. He underscored the significance of the initial 7 days, allowing fathers to actively participate in late-night feedings and baby care, thereby contributing to the establishment of a strong bond with their newborns.



Responding to critics, Sosu stated, “I have had some women say why do you want men to also have parental leave? Well, and I said, it’s the same thing. The advocacy in terms of bridging the gender gap has to do with protection for both men and women.”



He elaborated on the importance of the initial 7 days, describing it as a critical period for responsible fathers to be present during late-night baby care, fostering a deeper connection with their newborns and providing support to their wives in the early stages of parenthood.