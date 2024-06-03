Patients on dialysis to undergo free sessions for the next six months

Health News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: 3news

Patients undergoing dialysis will receive free sessions for the next six months under the National Health Insurance Scheme's (NHIS) Free Dialysis Program, starting June 1, 2024.



The initiative, costing GHC4.4 million, aims to provide relief to patients, with those under 18 and over 60 receiving eight free sessions per month at all teaching hospitals.



Patients aged 18 to 59 will receive two free sessions per month at selected facilities. The funding comes from a GHC2 million parliamentary approval and an additional GHC2.4 million from administrative sources.



The Renal Patients Association expressed appreciation for the initiative but raised concerns about its sustainability, calling for a lasting solution and more government support.