Patients stranded as KATH doctors strike over accommodation issues

Health News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: CNR

The ongoing strike by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is significantly impacting healthcare services, leaving patients from various locations stranded.



The strike was initiated due to issues related to accommodation, following notices served to over 20 doctors to vacate their residences.



Patients who visited the facility Wednesday morning were left unattended, leading to mounting frustration.



Patients from regions beyond Ashanti have expressed their distress over the inconvenience caused by the strike.



In an interview with Citi News, a patient said “I had an appointment today to meet the plastic surgeon, unfortunately for me when I came, he didn’t come. I even heard the news this morning, so I decided to come and see whether it was true and when I came it was true.



“They didn’t come today, so they have given me another appointment for the 3rd of next month. I heard the news this morning that where they stay, they are evacuating them from there.”



“I was supposed to be at work this morning. I didn’t go. I had an accident on Saturday night. They operated me and asked me to come here. They referred me to a plastic surgeon. I came here Monday; I booked an appointment today. Today I should come and see them, but unfortunately, when I came, he didn’t come.”



In response to the ongoing strike, a meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon between the hospital management, the striking doctors, officials of the Lands Commission, and the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.