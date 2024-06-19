Paul Boateng underscores pivotal role of universities in fostering leadership

General News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: GNA

Paul Boateng, a Member of the House of Lords, has emphasized the crucial role of universities in fostering innovative and service-oriented leadership during his keynote address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra's (UPSA) 2024 Annual Leadership Lecture.



Highlighting the theme “Fulfilling the Promise – The Challenge of Leadership: Moving from Rhetoric to Delivery”, Boateng underscored the importance of academia in shaping leaders capable of addressing global challenges.



He also called for Ghana to reduce reliance on foreign aid for significant growth.



Attendees included First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and other notable figures. The lecture aims to discuss global and national issues and suggest solutions for Ghana’s sustainable development.