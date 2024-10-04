Pay us our delayed allowances, other benefits – Magistrates, Judges

General News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Justice Henry A. Kwofie, President of the Association of Magistrates and Judges (AMJ), has expressed concern over delayed payments of allowances to judges, saying it’s worsening and affecting justice delivery.



Speaking at the AMJ annual conference in Accra, he noted that fuel and transfer grants remain unpaid, with some delays stretching up to a year.



He also highlighted inadequate security for judges in Ghana's courts, where there are no security checks, unlike other African countries.



Kwofie urged authorities to take these issues seriously, as judges can't protest like other public servants.