Payout for widow of Pakistani journalist killed by Kenyan police

General News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: BBC

A Kenyan court has awarded 10 million shillings ($78,000) in compensation to Javeria Siddique, widow of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by police nearly two years ago.



Sharif, known for his criticism of Pakistan's military and political corruption, fled Pakistan after receiving death threats. He was killed at a Kenyan police roadblock, sparking outrage and UN criticism.



Kenya’s police claimed it was mistaken identity, but Siddique argued it was a contract killing. The court ruled the killing unlawful and ordered further investigation.



Siddique, also a journalist, continues to seek justice and protection for journalists.