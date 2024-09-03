You are here: HomeNews2024 09 03Article 1977044

General News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

Peace Council should stop talking about peace and attend to the errors in the voters’ register – Ohene Ntow

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Nana Ohene Ntow Nana Ohene Ntow

Nana Ohene Ntow, senior policy advisor to Alan Kyerematen, has called on the National Peace Council to focus on the Electoral Commission's (EC) voter register errors rather than just advocating for peace.

He warned that the errors, affecting over 3,000 names in one constituency, could lead to unrest if not properly addressed.

Ntow criticized the EC for not detecting the errors themselves and urged them to involve other stakeholders in resolving the issue.

The EC has admitted to errors but denied any intent to rig the upcoming elections.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment