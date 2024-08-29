Peace Council urges Ghanaians to seek balanced news ahead of elections

General News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Peace Council urges Ghanaians, especially political party supporters, to seek balanced news to maintain national peace ahead of the December 7 elections.



Chairman Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi warned that relying solely on party-affiliated media can lead to biased information, propaganda, and increased tensions.



He emphasized the need for diverse news sources to prevent misinformation and ensure a peaceful electoral process.