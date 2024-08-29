You are here: HomeNews2024 08 29Article 1974998

Peace Council urges Ghanaians to seek balanced news ahead of elections

Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi

The National Peace Council urges Ghanaians, especially political party supporters, to seek balanced news to maintain national peace ahead of the December 7 elections.

Chairman Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi warned that relying solely on party-affiliated media can lead to biased information, propaganda, and increased tensions.

He emphasized the need for diverse news sources to prevent misinformation and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

