Source: GNA

Peace Council urges security services to promote peace ahead of December polls

The National Peace Council has called on security services and the youth to promote peace ahead of Ghana's December 7 elections.

During the International Day of Peace event in Accra, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi highlighted the need for dialogue and tolerance to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Air Commodore David Anetey Akrong emphasized the importance of transparency and warned against disinformation and violence.

UN Resident Coordinator Charles Abani praised Ghana's peace efforts but urged vigilance to maintain stability.

The International Day of Peace, observed on September 21, encourages global actions for nonviolence and conflict resolution.

