Pecan Energies Ghana and BUVA collaborate to provide potable water to Duaponko community

Regional News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Pecan Energies Ghana Limited, an oil drilling company, in collaboration with the Buruli Ulcer Victims Aid (BUVA), has provided a mechanized borehole with a reservoir, inaugurated as the first community-based potable water source in Duaponko, Afigya Kwabre North District, Ashanti Region.



This project will ensure the provision of good drinking water to the people of Duaponko, who have been relying on a nearby stream called ‘Baako Wirem’ for their daily domestic chores.



The stream is not suitable for consumption, as it is shared with cattle, and residents have to walk several miles to neighboring communities in search of potable water.



According to a Graphic Online report, the project comes as a timely intervention, considering the current state of the town, which has a population of about 1,200 and lacks electricity.



The lack of basic amenities has made life difficult for the residents, and the inauguration of the water facility was met with joy and excitement.



The BUVA Foundation, which is passionate about the welfare of persons living with Buruli Ulcer, identified four out of the 20 neglected tropical diseases (Yaws, Leprosy, Elephantiasis, and Buruli Ulcer) among some residents. Pecan Energies also donated test kits for Yaws and antibiotics to help fight the Buruli Ulcer disease.



The Manager in charge of corporate social responsibility (CSR) at Pecan Energies, Edward Aryee, emphasized that the project was a realization of their shared commitment to the community, compassion, and responsibility.



He appealed to corporate bodies to help complete an ongoing health facility in the town, which is currently 60% complete.



Overall, the project will have a significant impact on the lives of the people of Duaponko, who can now access good drinking water and lead a healthy life.