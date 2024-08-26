You are here: HomeNews2024 08 26Article 1973699

Politics of Monday, 26 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

People who call me ‘Bawuliar’ have an impossibilities mindset – Bawumia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP's flagbearer, has defended his ambitious vision for Ghana by rejecting criticisms that label him a liar.

He contends that such criticism stems from those who doubt Ghana’s potential to achieve what the Western world has.

Bawumia emphasized his belief in Ghana's ability to leapfrog technological advancements and overcome limitations, contrasting his forward-thinking approach with the pessimism of his critics.

He asserted that his focus on possibility and progress is key to Ghana’s future success, rather than being dissuaded by what other countries have or haven’t done.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment