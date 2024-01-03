People who destroy your hope will go on December 7, 2024 – Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has stated that people who have destroyed the hope of Ghanaians will be voted out of office on December 7, 2024.



Delivering his 2024 New Year message at his residence in Tamale, Mr. Mahama stated that true leadership must act and deliver the people from the difficulty they are going through.



“Democracy cannot thrive without trusted and true leadership. Economics cannot grow without true and trusted leadership. Willing nations can only become great if they have quality and trusted leadership. When things are tough, true and trusted leaders set up a vision that inspires people and gives them hope.



“And this hope provides us with the strength we need to move forward. When hope is gone the people who destroyed your hope must also go. They will go on December 7th 2024 without hope there is danger everywhere you turn,” Mr. Maham stated.



He continued: “This is why the fundamental duty of any true leader is to instill hope where there is none or to revive it when it is gone. A true leader must cause positive change by example and action. I promise to lead the change and I invite you to be part of the change.”



The former President also stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in 2025 will introduce a new budget that will adjust taxes to create incentives for businesses.



“National Democratic Congress has developed a comprehensive plan which will be shared with businesses, academia, civil society and the youth to create jobs and opportunities for all our young people. It will also encourage business ownership and entrepreneurship among them.



“In April 2025 the new NDC government shall introduce a new budget to support and build more businesses and adjust taxes that will serve as an incentive for job creation. At the heart of my vision for economic growth, Mr. Mahama stated.



