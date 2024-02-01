People who never visited my constituency doubted my capabilities - Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament representing Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, asserts that doubters of his candidacy lacked familiarity with his constituency's dynamics.



Ekow highlighted that individuals outside Old Tafo who questioned his electability failed to grasp the ground realities of his constituency. He emphasized his tireless efforts and deep connection with the electorate as crucial factors securing his victory in the elections.



"People who thought I wouldn’t win the elections were people who did not visit the constituency. If you visit the constituency, you will realize that I have worked very hard since I was given the mandate in 2020," Assafuah stated during an interview on Citi FM.



Ekow reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the expectations of his constituents, citing job creation as a top priority. He affirmed his dedication to ongoing projects within the constituency, emphasizing his focus on addressing the employment needs of young men and women.



"I will continue what I’ve been doing. We still have young men and women who are looking for jobs, so we will be lobbying for them. I’ve got a number of projects I’m working on in the constituency, and so these projects will be continued," he added.



Regarding government interventions in the constituency, Assafuah acknowledged the positive impact of road infrastructure projects. He expressed gratitude for such initiatives and pledged to continue advocating for further development in Old Tafo.