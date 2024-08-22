Persons paraded as children of late Ga Manye at funeral organised by Traditional Council were imposters – Children

Regional News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The children of the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III have publicly refuted reports about their participation in her burial.



They claim they were not involved in the funeral organized by the Ga Traditional Council on October 28, 2023.



Prince Nii Teiko Tackie and Michael Nii Ofei Danso, speaking at a press conference, stated they were neither present nor consulted for the funeral arrangements.



They criticized the council for using an empty casket and misrepresenting tributes.



They urged the public to disregard the misleading reports and seek information directly from the family.