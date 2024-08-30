You are here: HomeNews2024 08 30Article 1975349

Persons with disabilities demand apology from Mahama over Bawumia stammering comment

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

The Coalition of Concerned Persons with Disabilities (CCPWDs) has expressed deep concern over remarks made by former President John Dramani Mahama during a critique of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama reportedly linked stammering to dishonesty, a statement the CCPWDs found offensive and harmful.

The coalition emphasized that stammering is a speech disorder unrelated to a person's honesty or competence and criticized Mahama for perpetuating negative stereotypes.

They called on him to issue a public apology, stressing the need for public figures to promote inclusivity and respect for individuals with disabilities.

