Peter Toobu condemns use of force by Navy in Tema incident

General News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: CNR

Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament for Wa West, has expressed shock over the death of two individuals during a confrontation between security forces and celebrants at the 2024 Kpelejoo Festival in Tema.



Expressing deep concern, Mr. Toobu termed the incident an “eyesore” and raised questions about the coordinated response between the military and police.



He emphasized the legal right to peaceful assembly enshrined in Ghana’s Public Order Act (Act 491 of 1994), criticizing the use of excessive force by security personnel.



Speaking on Citi Breakfast Daily on April 18th, Mr. Toobu highlighted the recurring issue of disproportionate force by security services.



He called the incident “unnecessary” and lamented the longstanding challenge of managing public gatherings without resorting to violence.



The MP specifically criticised the use of live ammunition for crowd control, acknowledging the positive step by the Ghana Police Service in banning its use after 20 years.



He called for accountability for every bullet fired.



“Can you believe that in the year 1994, the Public Order Act was passed, it took 20 years for the Ghana police service under one former IGP, Mr Mohammed Ahmed Alhasan to realise that you can’t continue to use live bullets in managing public disorder.



“The formed police unit is an internationally recognized police branch specializing in the activities of public disorder. They are trained to deal with the public disorder without necessarily using live ammunition, and they are equipped to do that”.



“You have the police dress in order to deal with the demonstration. Not to kill them, not to harm them but to ensure that they enjoy their rights as demonstrators but remember that you are also a responsible citizen.



“Warning shots are not fatal. Warning shots do not kill. Warning shots are another level of force to tell people not to cross that red line…Whether it is through the bullet or not, we are saying that warning shots do not kill. When they become fatal, they are no longer warning shots, one has to be held accountable for every bullet shot”.