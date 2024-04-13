Petty traders top list of HIV positive cases in 2023 – GHANET

Health News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Since the emergence of HIV/AIDS cases in the early 1980s, Ghana has been confronting the challenges posed by the virus, striving to raise awareness, improve treatment accessibility, and reduce stigma.



Despite progress, addressing the diverse needs of different occupational groups remains a persistent challenge.



The Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET) has disclosed that petty traders accounted for the highest number of HIV positive cases in 2023, as a result of an innovative HIV self-testing Pilot Initiative.



Under the guidance of the National AIDS/STI Control Programme (NACP), Ghana Health Service (GHS), and Ministry of Health (MOH), GHANET spearheaded this initiative, aiming to revolutionize HIV testing accessibility and identify high-risk populations.



Launched in July under the leadership of then Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the initiative received acclaim for its proactive approach. With an initial allocation of 140,000 testing kits, GHANET distributed 123,088 kits in local communities within the informal sector, with an additional 16,912 kits earmarked for public events.



The distribution encompassed over 50 occupational categories, revealing that petty traders received the highest number of testing kits, highlighting their vulnerability to HIV transmission.



Following testing, petty traders constituted 27.2% of the 239 confirmed positive cases, emphasizing the need for targeted interventions within the informal sector. Farmers and individuals with unidentified occupations followed with 12.1% and 13% positive cases, respectively.



Efforts to link positive cases to medical care proved successful, with 202 cases connected to treatment. Among these, petty traders accounted for 25%, underscoring the importance of healthcare provision within vulnerable groups.



Despite challenges, GHANET remains committed to consolidating gains through the Pilot Initiative, advocating for broader stakeholder engagement and nationwide coverage. The initiative not only unveiled concerning trends but also emphasized the importance of proactive testing and timely intervention in combating HIV/AIDS.



