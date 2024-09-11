You are here: HomeNews2024 09 11Article 1980119

Pfizer pledges US$5 million financial support for Ghana’s health sector

The Pfizer Foundation has announced a $5 million donation to Ghana’s health sector over the next three years.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, during a visit to President Akufo-Addo on September 10, 2024, revealed that the funds will focus on breast cancer initiatives, as it is a leading cause of death in Ghana.

Bourla expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to utilize the donation wisely.

President Akufo-Addo thanked Pfizer for the generous support, noting it as a significant partnership in addressing Ghana’s health challenges.

Pfizer also presented a plaque honoring the president’s leadership in health.

