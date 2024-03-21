Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana urges govt action to expedite clearance of vital medical supplies

Health News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has called upon the government to take immediate and decisive actions to accelerate the clearance of essential medical supplies, including malaria Rapid Diagnostic Testkits (RDTs), Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs), and Antiretrovirals (ARVs), procured from the Global Fund.



According to PSGH, these medications have been stuck at the port since August 2023, posing severe challenges to healthcare delivery in the country, particularly in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB), and malaria.



In a statement released in Accra and shared with the Ghana News Agency, PSGH highlighted the critical shortage of malaria RDTs and ARVs in health facilities nationwide, endangering the health and well-being of numerous Ghanaians battling these conditions.



Despite Ghana's commendable progress in combatting HIV/AIDS over the past 20 years, PSGH emphasized that the current unavailability of essential health commodities jeopardizes these achievements.



The statement emphasized the urgency of timely treatment access, as delays could lead to health deterioration and the emergence of drug resistance, undermining Ghana's efforts in combating these epidemics.



PSGH expressed concern over the disconcerting delay in clearing vital medications, stressing the need for the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to inspect the commodities and ensure their proper storage conditions.



Furthermore, PSGH urged FDA to conduct quality control assessments before releasing the products to patients, to avoid compromising their efficacy and safety.



In addition to calling for sustainable funding for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria programs, PSGH advocated for domestic dialogues on financing mechanisms to safeguard these critical initiatives.



The statement concluded with a call for concerted efforts to ensure equitable access to medications and other health commodities, thereby enabling all Ghanaians to lead healthy and productive lives.