Pharmacy Council to conduct nationwide swoop on unlicensed facilities

Health News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a bid to cleanse the pharmaceutical landscape and protect the well-being of Ghanaians, the Acting Registrar of the Pharmacy Council, Dr. Daniel Amaning Danquah, has unveiled plans for sweeping operations targeting unlicensed establishments providing pharmacy services nationwide.



According to MyJoyOnline, Dr. Danquah revealed that this comprehensive initiative will be executed with the collaboration of the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies, emphasizing the Council's commitment to safeguarding the health of the entire nation.



Addressing reporters following a meeting with key stakeholders in the Western Region, including Off-the-Counter Medicine Sellers (OTCMS) and licensed pharmacy proprietors, Dr. Danquah stressed the importance of this exercise. He highlighted its dual purpose of halting illicit practices and prosecuting offenders, firmly asserting that public safety remains the top priority.



Warning against the dangers of purchasing medications from unlicensed vendors, Dr. Danquah urged the public to exercise caution, emphasizing the risks associated with such transactions.



Furthermore, Dr. Danquah cautioned OTCMS to adhere strictly to their designated roles, emphasizing the regulated nature of the pharmacy sector due to its profound impact on human health.



He underscored the necessity for all stakeholders, including pharmacy proprietors and OTCMS, to operate within the confines of their prescribed scopes, ensuring the proper handling and distribution of medications.



As the Pharmacy Council gears up for this nationwide crackdown, its overarching goal remains clear: to uphold the integrity of pharmaceutical practices and safeguard the health and well-being of all Ghanaians.