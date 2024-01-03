Pius Hadzide outlines vision for Asuogyaman if he becomes MP

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye

Member of Parliament (MP) hopeful for the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region, Pius Enam Hadzide has outlined his vision for the area's progress should he get the nod to represent them in parliament.



Mr Hadzide, currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA) speaking to party faithful at Atimpoku, said he remains the best person to unearth the potential and bring development to the area.



Outlining his vision for Asuogyaman which he said would restore its lost glory, the NYA CEO singling out the Volta Lake as a hub of opportunities indicated that the water body could serve as Asuogyaman's gold.



"If we unite and work hard, we shall also transform the river into our gold, our gold is the Volta Lake, be it fishing or farming, we shall support it to generate resources for the area," Mr Hadzide noted.



Emphasizing that youth employment was of utmost importance to him, the aspiring MP said, "We shall bring free zones and an industrial enclave to Asuogyaman to provide job opportunities for the youth."



He furthered that under his tenure as MP, the Tema-Mpakadan railway project and Port which is nearing completion would also provide many employment opportunities for the unemployed youth.



Mr Hadzide added that he would personally ensure that the enclave, by virtue of the railway and port assumes the industrial status of Tema which would provide job opportunities for the people.



He promised to leverage his GETFUND allocation to support students in the Asuogyaman Constituency, adding that he would also ensure that a nursing training college is added to the newly built hospital at Apegusu under government's Agenda 111 program as well as lobbying for the fixing of the deteriorated road network in the Constituency.



According to him, he would ensure that Asuogyaman becomes Ghana's tourism destination of choice where the area would be packaged to attract tourists to raise revenue for the development of the area.



The NPP Parliamentary Candidate, confident of victory said, "There's victory ahead of us in Asuogyaman. What is needed now is unity, we belong to the same family, we all belong to the NPP."



Mr. Hadzide appealed to anyone he might have offended during the campaign period to forgive and rally behind him to ensure total victory for the NPP in December 2024.



Pius Hadzide beat tough contenders including Mr Paul Ansah, former Technical Advisor to the transport ministry, CEO of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat, Nana Abrokwa Asare, and the CEO of GIADEC, Chief Michael Ansah in the party's parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies held on 2nd December, 2023.