Plan International Ghana and World Vision Ghana condemn Gborbu Wulomo's marriage

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Plan International Ghana and World Vision Ghana have strongly condemned the reported marriage between a 12-year-old girl and the 63-year-old traditional priest of Nungua, Accra, Gborbu Wulomo, labeling it as repulsive and rejecting any attempts to justify it under the guise of cultural practices.



In a joint statement signed by Constant Tchona, Country Director of Plan International Ghana, and Laura Cristina del Valle, National Director of World Vision Ghana, the organizations emphasized that marrying off a child has no justification, asserting that a girl child is not a bride.



The statement underscored the need to prioritize the welfare of the child in all circumstances, condemning child marriage as a form of gender-based violence and a severe violation of human rights.



It highlighted the detrimental effects of child marriage on the girl child's health, education, and overall development.



Plan International Ghana and World Vision Ghana referenced the Children’s Act of Ghana, 1998 (Act 560), which prohibits the marriage or betrothal of children under the age of eighteen (18) years, as well as international conventions such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which Ghana is committed to, obligating the state to eradicate child marriage and protect children from exploitation and abuse.



While commending the Ghana Police Service for promptly intervening and providing protection to the child and her mother, the organizations called for concrete actions from the government.



They urged the enforcement of laws to deter similar acts, collaboration with law enforcement agencies and civil society organizations for swift justice, prevention of parental support for such marriages, abolition of harmful traditional practices, and ensuring the release of the 12-year-old girl to continue her education in a safe environment, protected from victimization and stigma.



Plan International Ghana and World Vision Ghana reiterated their commitment to promoting gender equality and ending Child Early and Forced Marriage (CEFM), affirming that it has no place in society and must be eradicated.



They pledged to continue providing resources to protect, fulfill, and promote children’s rights, especially those of the girl child, in line with international frameworks.