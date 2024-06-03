Plan International Ghana urges youth to embrace technology

General News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Constant Tchona, Plan International Ghana's Country Director, has urged youth to embrace technology for global competitiveness during an exhibition fair in Volta and Oti Regions.



The event aimed to empower youth-led organizations and foster collaboration. Tchona commended youths for addressing societal issues and stressed resilience and teamwork for meaningful change.



Plan International Ghana invested GH¢800,000 in teenage girls' sexual health clubs and supported youth-led initiatives.



Ho Circuit Court Judge Felix Datsomor emphasized youth's role in national development, urging them to be proactive. He criticized certain attitudes among youth, urging them to uphold national values and contribute positively to society.