Plane crash in Brazil's São Paulo state kills all 61 on board

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: BBC

A plane crash in São Paulo, Brazil, has claimed the lives of all 61 people on board.



The ATR 72-500 twin-engine turboprop, operated by Voepass airline, was en route from Paraná to São Paulo's Guarulhos airport when it crashed in Vinhedo.



The aircraft, carrying 57 passengers and four crew members, descended vertically before spiraling and crashing into a residential area, causing a fire but no ground casualties.



The flight recorders have been retrieved, and an investigation is underway.



Brazil's President Lula and São Paulo's Governor declared three days of mourning in response to the tragedy.