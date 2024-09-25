Planting for Food & Jobs has boosted food security in Ghana – Akufo-Addo @ UN

Politics of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: 3news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo praised Ghana’s Planting for Food and Jobs program for boosting food security and creating jobs for millions.



Speaking at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, he emphasized the impact of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has benefitted 5.7 million young people.



He urged global leaders to prioritize education, healthcare, and economic development, stressing that these investments are key to a just society.



Akufo-Addo’s message reinforced education as a tool for development, leaving a lasting legacy of human development and social justice.