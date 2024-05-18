Plumber to serve 10 years for unlawful possession of narcotic drugs

Regional News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: GNA

A 25-year-old plumber, who allegedly possessed a waste bag containing 19 wraps of rocky substances suspected to be narcotic drugs without authority has been sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court to 10 years imprisonment.



The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah sentenced Gadawor after a full trial.



Prosper Gadawor also had in his possession 30 wraps of dry plant materials and 71 tablets of envelopes of dry plant materials without authority.



He was charged with unlawful possession or control of narcotic drugs.



The facts as narrated by Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh were that the complainants in the case were Police Officers stationed at the Mamprobi Police Station while the convict was a resident of Camara.



The prosecution said on March 3, 2023, at about 1730 hours, the Mamprobi Police Command embarked on an operation to arrest drug peddlers and users within its jurisdiction.



It said when the team got to Chorkor, Santana, at a wee ghetto, the convict was met running away.



The prosecution said the convict was given a hot chase and was arrested.



It said the convict was taken to his room and a search conducted in his room uncovered a waist bag containing 19 wraps of rocky substances, 30 wraps of dry plant materials, and 71 tablets of envelopes of dry plant materials, all suspected to be narcotic drugs without authority.



The prosecution said the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement and the exhibits were sealed in the presence of the convict.



It said the exhibits were sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory for examination.