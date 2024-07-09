You are here: HomeNews2024 07 09Article 1958384

Polic declare 7 people wanted over attack on Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP office

The Ghana Police Service has identified and declared seven people wanted in connection with the attack and destruction of some properties at the Ayawaso West Wuogon office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, 7th July, 2024.

The suspects declared wanted are Alhaji Issah Kamara, Theophilus Kodzo Bedzra, Abdulai Victoria Naematu

