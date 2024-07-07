Police, Citizens must build trust to fight violent extremism – NCCE

General News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Krachi Nchumuru District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called for improved trust between citizens and the Ghana Police Service to combat crime and violent extremism.



He highlighted the need for the police to change their approach to citizens when dealing with reported crimes.



Additionally, the importance of citizen collaboration in monitoring and reporting suspicious activities was emphasized.



The District Police Commander also urged citizens to desist from shielding criminals and emphasized the shared responsibility in fighting violent extremism. He reassured citizens of the police's willingness to address their concerns.