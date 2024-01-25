Police Constable drowns, others rescued in pursuit of suspected drug carriers

Regional News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Police Constable, Prince Amoah has drowned while two others, Constable Martha Ansah and Constable Bright Adinkrah, along with service driver Corporal Frederick Cobbinah were rescued after their vehicle submerged in an abandoned mining pit in Aowin Municipality bin Western region.



The police personnel were on duty as part of the Divisional taskforce team and were responding to information about three motorbikes with suspicious bag-packs.



The motorbikes failed to stop at a snap checkpoint, prompting the patrol team to give chase.



During the pursuit, the team encountered an improvised wooden bridge over a river close to an abandoned mining pit.



The service vehicle, with registration number GP-2694, got stuck on the bridge, which subsequently collapsed when the driver attempted to reverse causing the vehicle to plunge into the river.



Rescue efforts were initiated immediately, with divers recovering the body of Constable Prince Amoah.



The rescued individuals, Constable Martha Ansah, Corporal Frederick Combination, and Constable Bright Adinkrah, were rushed to Kwawu Health Centre for treatment.



The incident happened during the team’s routine mobile patrols, assigned to assist personnel from the Omanpe police station in covering a special inter-school sports and gala competition at Kwawu.



The damaged service vehicle and missing service rifles were recovered from the scene and have been secured.



Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing, with authorities seeking to determine the actual cause of Constable Prince Amoah’s tragic death.



The Enchi District Police commander and other law enforcement officials visited the scene, while the Regional commander and the Regional crime officer later inspected the victims at Samatex Hospital.