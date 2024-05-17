Crime & Punishment of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Police Inspector and four others nabbed in cocoa smuggling attempt

The arrest took place on Wednesday night around the Akuse Dam bridge

A Police Inspector and four other individuals are currently detained by the Akosombo Divisional Police Command for their involvement in an attempted smuggling operation of 231 bags of dried cocoa beans to neighboring Togo.



The arrest took place on Wednesday night around the Akuse Dam bridge, where a team of military personnel on duty apprehended the suspects. Among those arrested was Inspector Adam Mahama, who was allegedly escorting the truck carrying the contraband.



The other suspects, now being processed for court after further investigations, are identified as De-Graft Otto Mote, Soga Godwin, Baba Issah (the driver), and his mate Joseph Aha.



According to reports, the military personnel intercepted two vehicles at around 9 PM: a Benz Ateco Truck (registration number GW 4873-22) transporting the 231 bags of dried cocoa beans hidden under animal feed, and a Mazda Pickup (registration number GW 3556-S) that served as an escort vehicle. The consignment had been loaded in Asuboi, near Suhum, and was headed for Togo via Asutsuare and Adidome.



After questioning and admissions of guilt, the suspects, along with the seized cocoa beans, were handed over to the Akosombo Divisional Police for further investigation.



They may face charges including the unauthorized purchase of cocoa (contrary to Section 4 of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 1984), attempting to smuggle cocoa beans (contrary to Section 317(i) of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960), and attempting to export cocoa beans without inspection and grading by an authorized Inspector (contrary to Section 3 of the Cocoa Industry Regulations Act, 1968).



The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has intensified its efforts to combat cocoa smuggling, which is costing the country millions of Ghana Cedis in lost revenue. In the past four weeks alone, five individuals have been sentenced to a total of 19 years of hard labor for their involvement in similar smuggling activities.

