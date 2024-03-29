Police Management Board visit families of deceased officers killed in accident

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Police Management Board (POMAB) has paid visits to the families of three officers who tragically lost their lives in an accident at Kyekyewere near Suhum along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.



The purpose of the visit was to formally inform the families of the officers' deaths and to express condolences.



The three officers, Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah, and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah, were members of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service.



The accident occurred while they were en route for police operational duties. Another officer, General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie, was also involved in the accident and is currently receiving medical treatment.



According to a statement from the Police Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the visit was part of the police's tradition to show support and solidarity with the families of deceased officers.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, personally led some POMAB members to the FPU to inform the unit's personnel about the tragic incident and to interact with them. Additionally, the Inspector-General spoke with the families of the deceased officers to offer his condolences.



The Police administration has assured the families of the deceased officers that they are in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The loss of the three officers has deeply saddened the police force, and they are committed to providing support and assistance to the families as they mourn their loved ones.