Police Officer accused of killing girlfriend alive and well – Kumasi Central Prisons

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the police officer accused of using a service rifle to kill his girlfriend in Adum, Kumasi, is alive and in good health, JoyNews reports.



Reports circulating on social media had suggested the death of Inspector Twumasi, also known as Tycoon, who has been in prison remand since his arrest last year.



Inspector Twumasi was apprehended in May 2023 following a specialized police operation that led to his arrest at his hideout in Sekyere near Effiduase in the Ashanti region.



He stands accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maadwoa, multiple times in the abdomen and chest on April 20, 2023, around 9:50 p.m.



Although he is scheduled to appear before a Kumasi Court on April 15, 2024, rumors of his death have circulated widely on social media.



Authorities at the Kumasi Central Prisons granted Luv FM's Ohemeng Tawiah access to the cells where the remanded officer is held.



Dressed in a white T-Shirt and khaki shorts, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi confirmed his well-being to prison officers and addressed questions, acknowledging awareness of the rumors regarding his demise.



The Public Relations Officer of the Kumasi Central Prisons, Superintendent Richard Bukari, dismissed the rumors, labeling them as unfortunate.



“I emphatically say it is not true. Ahmed Twumasi is hail and hearty in custody. Nothing has happened to him, and I promise nothing will happen to him. Looking at him, he’s not even sick, and I wonder under what circumstances Twumasi would be declared dead,” he stated.



“Considering he’s a state property, we would not do anything that would compromise his health, security, and well-being in the prisons. So I assert that Twumasi is not dead; he is alive, healthy, and undergoing his trial processes,” Superintendent Bukari added.



Concerned about the proliferation of fake news, prison authorities have initiated investigations to identify the source of the misinformation and take appropriate legal action against those responsible.



“We are not stopping there. We are proceeding to investigate the source of that information. Whoever generated such false information causing upheaval in the general public will be dealt with according to Ghana's laws.”



Meanwhile, Inspector Twumasi is expected to appear at the Kumasi High Court on April 15, 2024.