Police Officer detained for fatal shooting in Manso Adubia

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A police officer has been placed in custody following an incident in Manso Adubia, Ashanti Region, where one person tragically lost their life.



In a statement, the Ashanti South Regional Police Command confirmed the detention in a brief statement on Thursday, April 4, 2024.



The statement read, “The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has detained a Police Officer for an alleged fatal shooting incident which occurred today 4th April 2024, at Manso Adubia in the Ashanti Region.”



It also mentioned that the Inspector-General of Police had reached out to the deceased’s wife and family, and a police delegation had been dispatched to offer condolences to the bereaved family.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the identities of those involved have not been disclosed at this time. The police assured that investigations into the incident are ongoing as they work to establish the facts and provide justice for all parties involved.



This incident highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement officers in maintaining public safety and the need for thorough investigations to ensure accountability in such cases.



