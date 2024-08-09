Police Training School in Ahafo gets new administration block

Regional News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: GNA

Superintendent Randolph Somiah, Second-in-Command at the Ghana Police Service Training School in Kenyasi, inaugurated a new administration block funded by the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF) and the Kenyasi community.



The facility includes 13 offices, two conference rooms, and other amenities to enhance police training.



Somiah expressed gratitude to Newmont Africa and NADeF for their contributions, which also include a 20-seater lecture hall and a parade ground.



He emphasized the police's commitment to ensuring security in the Ahafo Region and called for stronger collaboration with local chiefs and residents to maintain peace, especially during the upcoming December 7 elections.