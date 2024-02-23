Police allegedly shoot one, injure others at Wassa Akropong

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Reports coming from Wassa Akropong in the Wassa Amenfi East municipality indicate a chaotic scuffle ensued between some police officers and residents in the late hours of Thursday, February 22, 2024.



According to sources, the incident happened when the police patrol due to recent robbery attacks, pursued two young men with one named Kofi, who had one them a bag with its content unknown.



However, the young men took to their heels, hence the police in an attempt to apprehend them fired a gun which hit one named Kofi’s waist.



When news of the boy’s injury and the arrest of the other young man spread across the town, it angered the residents resulting in a reprisal attack on the police. However, this was contained by some reinforcement resulting in some injuries.



It is reported that the young man was immediately sent to the Wassa Akropong Government hospital, however, due to the severity of the gun shot wound he has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



With some others receiving treatment for minor injuries sustained, however no arrests have been made yet.



According to reports the Western Regional Police Commander as well as the Municipal Chief Executive, Fredrick Korankye have both visited the town to calm tensions.