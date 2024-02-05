Police arrest 25 person after attack on officers in Kwahu Bepong

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended 25 persons in connection with an attack on police officers and the destruction of properties in Kwahu Bepong, located in the Eastern Region.



According to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service, a reinforcement team working with the local Police have restored calm and things have been normalised.



"Efforts are ongoing to get the other suspects arrested to face justice," the statement added.



The Ghana Police Service assured the public of releasing full details of the incident in due course.



