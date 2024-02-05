Police arrest 46 more suspects linked to Kwahu Bepong attacks

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 5 February 2024

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has made additional arrests, taking the total number of individuals apprehended in connection with the attacks on the Bepong Chiefs palace and Police officers to seventy-one (71).



The arrests come after an initial 25 persons were detained earlier.



The suspects, in collaboration with others still at large, carried out the attack on the Bepong Chiefs Palace on February 4, 2024, resulting in injuries to seven people, including five police officers.



The police have restored security, law, and order in the Bepong township and affirmed that all apprehended suspects will face legal proceedings.



A police statement disclosed that 40 of the detainees, identified as having played various roles in the attacks and linked to available evidence, are currently in custody to assist with the ongoing investigation.



