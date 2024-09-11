You are here: HomeNews2024 09 11Article 1980275

Police arrest Kanewu for threatening to kill public officials

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Ibrahim Mohammed for threatening to harm public officials, including the Inspector General of Police, the Interior Minister, and the Electoral Commissioner.

Mohammed's threats, made in a video, referred to the 2024 elections as an "All Die Be Die" situation, accusing the police of secretly recruiting officers to rig the election.

After the video went viral, he was declared wanted and arrested on September 11, 2024.

The police confirmed that Mohammed is now in custody and will be processed through the legal system.

