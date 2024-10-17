Police arrest a man for assaulting his 20-year-old daughter

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Nana Amo Abraham for physically assaulting his 20-year-old daughter in Twifo Praso, Central Region.



According to police investigations, the assault occurred during a disagreement, resulting in bodily harm to the victim.



The suspect is currently in custody and will face court proceedings.



Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for the victim to receive further medical care at the Police Hospital in Accra.