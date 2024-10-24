You are here: HomeNews2024 10 24Article 1998044

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Police arrest key suspect in NPP-NDC clash at Mamobi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The violence erupted during a political rally organized as a peace walk The violence erupted during a political rally organized as a peace walk

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Fatawu Ibrahim, alias Fatau Motorway, in connection with the violent clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Mamobi on October 13, 2024.

Fatawu Ibrahim, who was captured in video footage wielding a gun during the confrontation, had been declared wanted by the police. He

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment