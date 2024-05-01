Police arrest man in connection with shooting of soldier at Kasoa

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person in connection with a shooting incident which occurred at Millenium City, Kasoa, leading to the death of a military officer.



"Preliminary Police investigation has established that the suspect, Benlord Ababio allgedly shot the soldier at Millenium City Kasoa on Tuesday, 30th April 2024, at about 4:20 pm," the Police said in a statement released on May 1, 2024.



"The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa for medical attention. However, he was later pronounced dead by the medical authorities."



The Police further indicated that the suspect is currently in custody assisting investigation.



"The leadership of the Police Service is in touch with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces as investigation into the incident continues," the Police added.



Below is the statement from the Ghana Police Service:



