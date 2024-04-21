Police arrest suspects in robbery and murder of Ghanaian-American woman

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Police in New Edubiase have arrested two suspects accused of robbing and murdering an 80-year-old Ghanaian-American woman at her home in Nyinese, Central Region.



The arrested individuals, Yusif Afrim (25) and Wisdom Sete (35), allegedly carried out the crime before absconding with two vehicles, namely a Mini Cooper with registration number CR 267-24 and a Toyota Vitz with registration number GJ 3817-21.



Law enforcement intercepted them while they were on their way to Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



Upon interrogation, Wisdom Sete reportedly confessed to using supernatural methods to kill the victim, identified as Naomi, on April 18, 2024.



Sete purported that the motive behind the crime stemmed from a dispute over access to the Toyota Vitz, which he was denied despite their upcoming wedding ceremony.