Police arrest three Nigerians for unlicensed medicine sales in Accra

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Public Health Department of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has detained three Nigerian nationals for allegedly trafficking aphrodisiacs and an unidentified liquid substance, claiming it to be a heart cleanser.



The arrest was made following a tip-off, and the suspects are currently in police custody, cooperating with investigations to ascertain the origin and composition of the substance.



Subsequently, they will be arraigned.



Preliminary examinations conducted by the AMA Health Department revealed that the purported heart cleanser caused the melting of a plastic takeaway pack when poured on it, raising concerns about potential health hazards associated with the substance.



In a separate incident, seven individuals who were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the brutal attack leading to the deaths of three individuals at Kyekyire in the Afigya Kwabre South district of the Ashanti region are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, 10 January 2024.



Eyewitnesses reported that the clash between two groups of young men resulted in fatalities and injuries.



The police arrested the seven individuals for their purported roles in the incident.



The assembly member for the Kyekyire-Kyerease electoral area, Joyce Osei Assibey, confirmed the upcoming court appearance and mentioned that residents are living in fear, with some fleeing their homes due to the incident.