Police arrest truck driver over accident of new train on Tema-Mpakadan railway line

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the driver of a Hyundai truck, registered as GS 9018 – 20, in connection with an accident involving the newly imported train from Poland on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.



The incident, which occurred on Thursday, April 18, 2024, during a test run of the train prompted the arrest of the truck driver.



According to a statement released by the Police, preliminary investigations indicate that the driver left the vehicle unattended on the railway line, resulting in a collision with the train. The Police have affirmed that their inquiry into the matter is ongoing.



Reports suggest that the truck driver had been delivering cement blocks when his vehicle became stuck on the rail after he failed to navigate a pass-through under the bridge.



