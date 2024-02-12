Police arrest two more in connection with Jirapa Dubai CEO's murder

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of two additional suspects linked to the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, CEO of Cossy Hill Hotel (Jirapa Dubai) in Jirapa, Upper West Region.



The arrests, made on the night of February 11, 2024, bring the total number of apprehended suspects to seven.



The newly arrested individuals, identified as Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, both employees of Cossy Hill Hotel, are currently in police custody, according to an official statement.



The police emphasised that the seven suspects are actively assisting in the ongoing investigation to ensure the responsible party or parties face legal consequences.