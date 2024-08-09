You are here: HomeNews2024 08 09Article 1968284

Source: GNA

Police arrest two persons for stealing GWCL meters in Suame

In the Ashanti region, police have arrested two individuals for allegedly stealing water meters from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in Suame Municipality.

The arrests followed efforts by a local watchdog committee formed by the Unit Committee of New Suame to combat the recent surge in meter thefts.

This year alone, 71 meter theft cases have been reported in the region.

The suspects were apprehended with three stolen meters and taps after a community operation, while a third suspect managed to escape.

