Police arrests one person in connection with murder of Prof. Adu Boahen's son

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect, identified as Mark Forson, in relation to the tragic killing of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen in Accra.



Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, the son of the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen, a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, was brutally murdered at his residence in East Legon, a suburb of Accra. The deceased, who was physically challenged, fell victim to armed robbers during the attack.



"On 17th March 2024, the police received a complaint from some relations of the deceased that the he had been found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances," the Ghana Police Service said in a statement.



"A team of police investigators and crime scene experts immediately visited the scene to commence investigation leading to the arrest of the suspect



"The suspect is in custody and will be put before the court while investigation continues," it added.



Below is the full statement from the Ghana Police Service:



