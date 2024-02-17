Police begin investigation into death of man stabbed at Ashaiman

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old man at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.



This is according to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service.



"The deceased, identified as Eric Baidoo, a trader was allegedly stabbed by an assailant currently on the run, on Thursday 15th February 2024," the statement indicated.



"The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy," it added.



The statement further indicated that the Tema Regional Police Commander, on 16th February, led a police delegation to commiserate with the family of the deceased and assured them of a thorough investigation into the incident.



"Meanwhile, an intelligence-led operation is underway to get the perpetrator(s) arrested to face justice," the statement concluded.



