Police block slain soldier’s family from holding his one-week memorial service at Kasoa

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com/

The family of a soldier who was shot to death in front of a police station at Millennium City near Kasoa has been denied permission to hold a one-week memorial service for their loved one.



The police authorities have cited “security concerns” as the reason for their decision, sparking outrage and disappointment among the family and friends of the deceased.



The Police fear that the gathering could turn violent or attract unwanted attention.



Circumstances surrounding his death of the soldier identified as Michael Danso are still unclear, and an investigation is ongoing.



The police have promised to continue investigating the incident and have assured the family that they will do everything in their power to ensure justice is served.



However, for now, the family’s plans to hold a memorial service have been put on hold.